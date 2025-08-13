JK Cement, Birla Corp Are Dolat Capital's Top Stock Picks In The Sector; Cement Q1 Results Review

The cement sector (in our coverage) reported revenue increase of 12.3% YoY (-6.2% QoQ) at Rs 548.2 billion in Q1 FY26, led by +7.8% YoY growth (+3.5% YoY like to like growth/-9.2% QoQ) in volume to 98.1 mt coupled with +4.2% YoY (+3.4% QoQ) increase in blended realization/tn to Rs 5,590.

Ebitda reported +44.3% YoY/-3.4% QoQ to Rs 111.8 billion and blended Ebitda/tonne increased by +6.5% QoQ (+33.8% YoY) to Rs 1,140, primarily led by +3.4% QoQ (+4.2% YoY) in blended realization/tonne which was offset by +2.6% QoQ (-1.4% YoY) in opex/tn. Adjusted profit after tax increased by 56.6% YoY to Rs 49.4 billion.