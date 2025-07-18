Axis Bank: 'Technical Impact' On NPAs, Or Normalisation Of Processes?

India's third largest private sector lender, Axis Bank Ltd., reported its first quarter results on Thursday. Net profit for the lender fell 4% year-on-year to Rs 5,086 crore. Apart from the middling growth and sharp drop in margins, the lender's worsening asset quality has become a clear talking point.

On Friday, the stock opened sharply lower, as investors turned cautious. At close, Axis Bank shares were at Rs 1,099.1, down 5.24%.

At the centre of the asset quality conversation are the new bad loan recognition and classification policies the bank has implemented in the April-June quarter. These norms are tighter than what the bank had previously followed, and the market had got a fair warning of these changes, when the March quarter results were announced. Axis Bank is calling these changes a "technical impact".

Due to the new policies, Axis Bank's quarterly gross bad loan additions sharply rose to Rs 8,200 crore in the first quarter. This threw the gross non-performing asset ratio up, rising 29 basis points quarter-on-quarter, to 1.57%. The resultant higher provisioning also ate into profitability for the lender.

Without the so-called technical impact, gross bad loan additions during the quarter would be around Rs 5,491 crore. That would still be the highest quarterly addition in four years since June 2021. Back then, the lender reported gross slippages worth over Rs 6,500 crore, as India was in the midst of a devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profit after tax would have been Rs 614 crore higher, if you take the technical impact out of the equation, the bank says.

"Yes, we are going through a cycle. Yes, we are seeing elevated slippages and elevated credit costs," Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive officer and managing director of the bank, told analysts over a conference call on Thursday. "But also at the same time, we have been sharing that the stock, which is being booked, is very clearly showing to us that the quality is improving and improving quite rapidly."

"In that sense, within a defined time period — I don't know what that defined time period is, we have not given any guidance — we will see credit costs reverting to lower levels," Chaudhry said.

According to the bank's disclosures, the technical impact emanates from changes to upgradation and classification norms in cash credit, overdraft and one time settlement accounts. Nearly 80% of the loans have full security cover, the bank said.

But beyond that, clarity on the new policies is limited. The bank did clarify that these changes were entirely self-imposed that the regulator had no role to play in this. Chief Financial Officer Puneet Sharma even added that Axis Bank might now be the most prudent bank in the country.

"Basis the benchmarking we do and the policy that we have as of June 30, 2025, I do not think there is a bank more prudent than us on asset classification and upgrades combined on the street today," Sharma told analysts.

To be sure, this is not a metric actively tracked by any analyst, so there is no real way to assess whether Sharma's confidence is backed by facts.

Let's take a look at what we know about the technical changes.