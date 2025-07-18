Axis Bank Share Price Slides Over 6% As Brokerages Turn Cautious After Lackluster Q1 Earnings

Axis Bank shares tumbled 6.36% on Friday after the private sector lender reported a weaker-than-expected performance for the June quarter, prompting a wave of caution from leading brokerages.

The sharp decline in the stock price reflects investor concerns over deteriorating asset quality and rising credit costs, which overshadowed the bank’s long-term growth narrative.

For the first quarter of FY26, Axis Bank posted a standalone net profit of Rs 5,806 crore, marking a 4% year-on-year decline. The figure fell short of Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of Rs 6,375 crore and was significantly lower than the Rs 7,117 crore reported in the previous quarter. The miss was largely attributed to a surge in provisions and slippages, driven by technical reclassifications in its loan book.