Bajaj Finance's Growth Scare: A Red Flag For India's Retail Loan Boom?

Bajaj Finance saw its stock plummet by over 7% on Nov. 11, even as its consolidated net income rose by 23% year over year.

This jarring disconnect between performance and perception reveals a more profound anxiety gripping investors, which can be best understood through the company's revised growth outlook and mounting credit quality pressures.

Bajaj Finance management delivered news that rattled investor confidence during its second-quarter earnings call. The company slashed its full-year assets under management growth guidance from 24-25% down to 22-23%.

While still robust, the lower guidance indicates a pullback from the company’s aggressive expansion, which has defined the lender’s growth trajectory over the years. The revision is tied to a 25% cut in MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) business volumes.

Bajaj Finance expects this segment to grow by 11% in fiscal 2026, down from an earlier target of 18%.

Moreover, its subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, lowered its growth expectations due to heightened competitive intensity and higher-than-expected customer attrition.

The management explicitly emphasised that they have taken "significant risk actions" in the MSME segment, which indicates lending stress across the board.

However, the festive season provided some comfort, with Bajaj Finance disbursing a record 6.3 million loans during the 35 days from Navratri to Bhai Dooj, representing a 27% increase in volume. Yet even this strong performance couldn't overcome concerns about the underlying portfolio quality.