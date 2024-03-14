Auto Investments: Tamil Nadu Still In The Driving Seat

The Tamil Nadu government received a shot in the arm when it grabbed a big-ticket investment from Tata Group in the automobile sector on Wednesday. The state, popularly known as Detroit of Asia, will now be in a better position to market its auto original equipment manufacturer or OEM clientele with added fervour across the globe, giving tough competition to states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, in wooing further investments.

The excitement was palpable when the news was broken by the Industries Minister TRB Rajaa himself. "Tata Motors and the government of Tamil Nadu are revving up for an epic journey. Another billion-dollar investment comes into Tamil Nadu," is how he started off while announcing the investment by the Tata Group.

To put things in perspective, the Tamil Nadu government and Tata Motors signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a new vehicle factory in the state with the auto major committing an investment of Rs 9,000 crore over a period of next five years, promising employment generation for around 9,000 people. The proposed factory, the first ever by Tata Motors in Tamil Nadu, will be set up in the Ranipet district of the state.

The fresh investment by Tatas reiterates Tamil Nadu's strategic significance as an automotive manufacturing hub. The announcement comes at a time when the automotive sector is experiencing dynamic shifts, including the push towards electric and sustainable mobility, coupled with the evolving regulatory landscape.

This is the second big automobile-sector investment the state has grabbed in just two months' time. Vietnam's leading electric vehicle manufacturer, VinFast, in January committed an investment of Rs 16,000 crore ($2 billion) to set up an integrated electric vehicle facility at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. The company proposed to create employment opportunities for close to 3,500 local workers.

Tamil Nadu boasts of a robust ecosystem — skilled labour, well-established supply-chain networks and favourable industrial policies, making it an attractive destination for automotive investment. Tata Motors' decision to set up its new unit in Tamil Nadu aligns with this trend and positions the company strategically to leverage these advantages.

According to Rajaa, Tamil Nadu has hit the fast lane over the past couple of years and become the ultimate hub for investment, fostering top-tier employment for the youth while amplifying the industrial prowess of the state.

In yet another big-ticket auto sector investment in the state, last year in May, Hyundai Motor India had announced its long-term investment plans in the state of Tamil Nadu. The company has planned further inroads into electric vehicles and modernisation of vehicle platforms by investing Rs 20,000 crore in a phased manner over the period of 10 years. The South Korean car major is one of the early entrants into Tamil Nadu and in 2021, the company celebrated its 25th year of establishment in India.

Besides Hyundai, Tamil Nadu is home to several other automobile companies, including BMW, Daimler, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, Renault-Nissan, Citroen, Isuzu Motors , BYD India, Royal Enfield and Yamaha Motor India.

The state has also earned the tag of EV capital of India with big names such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Simple Energy and Switch Mobility. With the launch of the revised EV policy in February 2023, the state is looking to enhance its footprint in the sector further.

In 2021, when the US car major Ford officially announced its exit plans for India, the company had put up both its Chennai and Gujarat plants for sale. The latter plant was sold to Tata, while the Chennai plant was closed due to the unavailability of a suitable buyer. JSW, which recently announced the purchase of a 35% stake in a joint venture with SAIC, had apparently finalised an agreement to buy the Ford Chennai plant. However, Ford called off the deal later. Now, with Ford reentry on the cards, the state is betting on the revival of the defunct factory in due course.