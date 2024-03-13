Tata Motors To Invest Rs 9,000 Crore For New Plant In Tamil Nadu

A Tata Motors showroom in Mumbai. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV profit)
Tata Motors Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new manufacturing plant.The memorandum of understanding envisages an investment of Rs 9,000 crore over five years to potentially generate up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to a exchange filing.(This is a developing story.)
