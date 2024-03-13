NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Motors To Invest Rs 9,000 Crore For New Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Invest Rs 9,000 Crore For New Plant In Tamil Nadu

The new plant can potentially generate up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

13 Mar 2024, 06:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Tata Motors showroom in Mumbai. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV profit)</p></div>
A Tata Motors showroom in Mumbai. (Photo: Usha Kunji/ NDTV profit)

Tata Motors Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new manufacturing plant.

The memorandum of understanding envisages an investment of Rs 9,000 crore over five years to potentially generate up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, according to a exchange filing.

(This is a developing story.)

