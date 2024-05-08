Stock Of The Day: Voltas Tumbes After Profit Falls 23%—Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

Shares of Voltas Ltd. plunged 9% on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit declined by nearly 23%, missing analysts' estimates.

The air conditioner maker's net profit declined to Rs 110.6 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 208 crore consensus estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The stock was trading 6.2% lower at Rs 1,302 apiece on the NSE, compared to the 0.09% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:10 a.m.