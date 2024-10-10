With The Demise Of Ratan Tata, India Has Lost A Giant, Says Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani expressed his commiserations on the demise of Ratan Tata, calling the industrialist "a giant" and a "visionary" in a post on 'X'.
"Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away," Adani said.
Ratan Tata, former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and estemeed Indian industrialist and philanthropist, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. He was born on Dec. 28, 1937, into the influential industrial dynasty of the Tata family as the son of Naval Tata and Sooni Tata.
After graduating from Cornell University , Ratan Tata, joined the Tata Group in 1962, beginning his career as an apprentice at Tata Steel.
In 1991, Tata took over as chairman of Tata Sons, succeeding JRD Tata. During his tenure, he drove a major transformation of the Tata Group, steering it towards diversification and globalization. The group expanded into multiple sectors, Under his leadership,including steel, automobiles, information technology, telecommunications, and hospitality.
Along with his business achievements, Tata was also a dedicated philanthropist. He made substantial contributions to the Tata Trusts, which have been instrumental in funding various social initiatives across India. The Trusts focus on areas such as education, healthcare, rural development, and the arts, touching thes lives of millions across the country. His philanthropic efforts were honored with several awards, including the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, which are India’s second and third highest civilian distinctions.
Tata stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but continued to be engaged in numerous philanthropic and business activities. He remained a prominent figure in Indian industry, mentoring young entrepreneurs and championing social causes. His commitment to education and innovation led him to support various educational institutions and startups, fostering the development of a new generation of leaders.
