With The Demise Of Ratan Tata, India Has Lost A Giant, Says Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata, former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and estemeed Indian industrialist and philanthropist, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. He was born on Dec. 28, 1937, into the influential industrial dynasty of the Tata family as the son of Naval Tata and Sooni Tata.

After graduating from Cornell University , Ratan Tata, joined the Tata Group in 1962, beginning his career as an apprentice at Tata Steel.

In 1991, Tata took over as chairman of Tata Sons, succeeding JRD Tata. During his tenure, he drove a major transformation of the Tata Group, steering it towards diversification and globalization. The group expanded into multiple sectors, Under his leadership,including steel, automobiles, information technology, telecommunications, and hospitality.