Who Was Rajendra Chola I And Why Did PM Modi Visit His Capital City?

King Rajaraja Chola, who built the powerful Chola empire by defeating the Pandyas and Cheras, was immortalised in Kalki’s masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan – a Tamil novel that traverses the intrigues of the royal family, resulting in the crowning of Prince Arulmozhi Varman as Rajaraja Chola I.

Ace director Mani Ratnam recently turned it to celluloid, with a star-studded cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karti, Trisha and Jayam Ravi among others.

King Rajaraja Chola I began the job of consolidating the Tamil dynasty’s power in India and Sri Lanka. But it was his son, Rajendra Chola I who expanded the Chola empire across South East Asia.