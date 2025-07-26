PM Modi To Attend Millennium Celebrations Of Chola Emperor's Maritime Expedition On July 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a series of high-profile programmes in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 27, including the millennium celebrations of Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition and the commencement of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple’s construction.
In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Tomorrow, 27th July will witness a very special programme to mark a thousand years of the maritime expedition of the great Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a shining example of Chola architecture. It is our privilege that a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I is being released, also celebrating the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.”
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently recovering at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, has deputed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to submit a memorandum to the visiting Prime Minister. The memorandum outlines key demands related to the state’s financial and developmental concerns. In his post on X, Stalin said: “Due to my hospitalisation, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honorable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary. Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present it to the Honourable Prime Minister.”
Security has been significantly tightened in Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram. A five-tier security arrangement has been in place since Thursday, with deployment of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Tamil Nadu police, and central security agencies. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Tiruchy airport around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, after inaugurating the expanded terminal at Thoothukudi airport.