PM Modi To Attend Millennium Celebrations Of Chola Emperor's Maritime Expedition On July 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a series of high-profile programmes in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 27, including the millennium celebrations of Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition and the commencement of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple’s construction.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Tomorrow, 27th July will witness a very special programme to mark a thousand years of the maritime expedition of the great Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a shining example of Chola architecture. It is our privilege that a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I is being released, also celebrating the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.”