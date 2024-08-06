Who Is Veena Sikri? Former Indian Diplomat Says Bangladesh Clashes 'Worrisome For India'

Veena Sikri has served for 37 years (1971-2008) as a career diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service. Her positions included High Commissioner to Bangladesh (2003-06) and to Malaysia (2000-03), as Consul General in Hong Kong (1996-2000), and Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi (1989-92). She is the only woman to have served as High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

She has held challenging assignments at the Indian Embassies in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Paris, and at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York (1977-81), where she represented India in the UN Security Council, ECOSOC, and at Summit meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

After retiring from the Indian Foreign Service, Veena Sikri joined academia as Professor, holding the Ford Foundation endowed Chair, Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi and is the convenor of South Asia Women Network.