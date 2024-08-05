Sheikh Hasina Lands In Airbase Near Delhi After Fleeing Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, who quit as Prime Minister of Bangladesh hours ago, landed at the Hindon Airbase near Delhi, after fleeing her country on Monday, NDTV reported. She met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at Hindon.

Hasina fled after fierce clashes in Dhaka left over 100 dead and plunged the country into chaos. As per reports, the leader is on her way to London through India.

PM Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation in Bangladesh by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India's Border Security Force is on high alert across the country's 4,096 km border with Bangladesh, with field commanders ordered to take "on ground" positions and be prepared for anything. Indian Railways has stopped all trains to Bangladesh and Air India and IndiGo has cancelled their daily flights to Dhaka.