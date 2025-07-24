Water Levels In Seven Mumbai Lakes Rise Above 87%, Tansa Becomes Second Reservoir To Overflow
The BMC data showed that Middle Vaitarna is also inching closer to its full capacity, currently holding at 93.41% or 1,80,769 million litres.
The water storage among the seven major lakes of Mumbai has increased above 87% amid the continuous rain in the city in the last few days. Tansa lake is overflowing after reaching its full capacity of 14,55,080 million litres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Thursday. This is the second lake to overflow this monsoon season after Modak Sagar.
The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are nearly at full capacity, collectively holding 87.24% or 12,62,652 million litres of water, as per the BMC data.
âï¸ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ªà¥à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¸à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥«. à¥ªà¥¦ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤¸ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¤°à¥à¤¨ à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 23, 2025
à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¤à¤²à¤¾à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤² à¤à¤²à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤à¥à¤·à¤®à¤¤à¤¾ à¥§à¥ª,à¥«à¥¦à¥® à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° (à¥§à¥ªà¥«, à¥¦à¥®à¥¦ à¤¦à¤¶à¤²à¤à¥à¤· à¤²à¥à¤à¤°) à¤à¤¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥.
-----
âï¸Tansa Lake, one of the lakeâ¦ pic.twitter.com/pGHwYegwrk
With more rainfall predicted in the coming days, these seven water supplying lakes are expected to further surge in capacity. Besides Modak Sagar and Tansa, other water-supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. Together, these seven lakes can hold 14,47,363 million litres of usable water.
The BMC data showed that Middle Vaitarna is also inching closer to its full capacity, currently holding at 93.41% or 1,80,769 million litres. Meanwhile, Upper Vaitarna is at 76.6% capacity, Bhatsa at 85%, Vehar and Tulsi at more than 60% each.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2025
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/TG7l1WLVoJ
The fresh surge in water levels of these lakes comes as Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rainfall. After recording over 100 mm rain on both Monday and Tuesday, the city was battered by further downpour on Wednesday. The BMC data showed that all seven lakes also received significant rainfall in the last 24 hours, ranging from 19 to 110 mm.
The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Thursday. According to the weather agency, the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 27.
Mumbai Weather Prediction This Week:
July 24: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places
Jul 25: Heavy rainfall at a few places in Mumbai
July 26: Heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai
July 27: Mumbai likely to receive moderate rain
Thane and Palghar are also likely to experience similar weather conditions till July 27, as per the IMD forecast. Meanwhile, the agency has issued a red alert for other three coastal districts of Maharashtra— Sindhudurg, Raigad and Ratnagiri— till Friday.
According to the IMD, central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 29.