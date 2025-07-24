Water Levels In Seven Mumbai Lakes Rise Above 87%, Tansa Becomes Second Reservoir To Overflow

The water storage among the seven major lakes of Mumbai has increased above 87% amid the continuous rain in the city in the last few days. Tansa lake is overflowing after reaching its full capacity of 14,55,080 million litres, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Thursday. This is the second lake to overflow this monsoon season after Modak Sagar.

The seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai are nearly at full capacity, collectively holding 87.24% or 12,62,652 million litres of water, as per the BMC data.