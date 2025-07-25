Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Seven Major Lakes Inches Closer To 90%, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Today

Mumbai residents are unlikely to face water shortages next year as the city’s seven water-supplying lakes are nearly full amid heavy rainfall. On Friday, Mumbai's major lakes were at 87.21% storage, holding 12,62,289 million litres of their collective capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The seven major lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. The BMC data at 6 a.m. on Friday showed Tansa and Modak Sagar continued to hold water at their full capacity. Other lakes are also expected to reach their maximum storage levels soon amid the heavy rain.

According to the BMC data, the lakes were at 66% capacity during the year-ago period and reached their full storage on September 29, 2024. The ongoing monsoon trends indicate that they are likely to reach their full capacity faster than expected this time.

The Middle Vaitarna lake, currently at over 92.6% capacity, may become the next reservoir to overflow after Modak Sagar and Tansa.