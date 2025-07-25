Mumbai Rains: Water Level In Seven Major Lakes Inches Closer To 90%, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Today
Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes continued to be at full storage, while other reservoirs are expected to reach their maximum capacity soon, as IMD predicts more rain.
Mumbai residents are unlikely to face water shortages next year as the city’s seven water-supplying lakes are nearly full amid heavy rainfall. On Friday, Mumbai's major lakes were at 87.21% storage, holding 12,62,289 million litres of their collective capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.
The seven major lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. The BMC data at 6 a.m. on Friday showed Tansa and Modak Sagar continued to hold water at their full capacity. Other lakes are also expected to reach their maximum storage levels soon amid the heavy rain.
According to the BMC data, the lakes were at 66% capacity during the year-ago period and reached their full storage on September 29, 2024. The ongoing monsoon trends indicate that they are likely to reach their full capacity faster than expected this time.
The Middle Vaitarna lake, currently at over 92.6% capacity, may become the next reservoir to overflow after Modak Sagar and Tansa.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes On July 25
In contrast, Upper Vaitarna lake is at 77% capacity, while Bhatsa is at 85%. Vehar and Tulsi lakes are at 61% and 63% of their total storage capacity, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for the second day on July 25, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall. As a result, the seven lakes, which surged in volume in the last 24 hours, are expected to swell further.
Mumbai is also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, followed by moderate rain for the subsequent two days. Similar weather is expected in Thane and Palghar, as per the IMD forecast.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
July 25: IMD issues orange alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.
July 26: IMD issues a yellow alert, heavy to very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.
July 27-28: Moderate rainfall is likely to lash the city.
According to IMD’s all-India weather bulletin, Goa, Konkan and central Maharashtra regions are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. These regions will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 30.