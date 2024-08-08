Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Remains Steady At 90%, Says BMC Data

Water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai remained steady at around 90% due to subdued rainfall activity during the past three days. By Sunday, the water level in the reservoirs had jumped from 82% to 90% owing to the heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The water level in these seven lakes stood at 90.44% on Thursday. On this day in 2023, it was 81.44% and 92.62% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,09,043 million litres till 6:00 am on August 8, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.