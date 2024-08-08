Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Remains Steady At 90%, Says BMC Data
The collective water stock in these seven reservoirs has seen a 17% increase since July 31. As per IMD's latest forecast, Mumbai will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall till Aug 12.
Water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai remained steady at around 90% due to subdued rainfall activity during the past three days. By Sunday, the water level in the reservoirs had jumped from 82% to 90% owing to the heavy rainfall over the weekend.
The water level in these seven lakes stood at 90.44% on Thursday. On this day in 2023, it was 81.44% and 92.62% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,09,043 million litres till 6:00 am on August 8, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
As per the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is at 81.01% while at Bhatsa, 88.00% of water stock is available. The water level in Middle Vaitrana is at 95.75% and Tansa is at 99.34%.
The Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Reservoir that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity on Sunday morning. This was the fifth lake to overflow after Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa and Modak Sagar which had overflowed last month.
The significant increase in water levels had also led to BMC withdrawing its 10% water cut imposed in the city.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 8, 2024
---
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/hhkF9GVebb
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes - July 2024
By July 31, the collective water stock in the reservoirs stood at 11,17,495 million litres, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
IMD's Latest Weather Update
The weather department has predicted that Mumbai and its neighbouring districts will receive light to moderate rainfall till Monday, August 12. Majority parts of the state will witness moderate rainfall for the remainder of the week with IMD issuing a green alert.