Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 92% Storage Levels, Vihar Becomes Fourth Lake To Overflow This Season

The water level in Mumbai lakes increased further on Tuesday, reaching 92.42% of the total 14,47,363 million litres capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed. A day ago, the combined capacity of the seven lakes stood at 91.18% amid heavy rainfall in the city.

These seven lakes: Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Vihar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna serve as a lifeline for Mumbai’s water supply needs and depend on rainfall to recharge.

As Mumbai has been receiving continuous heavy rainfall for the last few days, the water levels in these lakes have gone up. Still, the combined capacity is marginally lower than a year ago, when the levels stood at 93.17%.

On Monday, Vihar became the fourth lake to overflow this season after reaching its full capacity of 27,698 million litres. "Vehar Lake started overflowing on Aug. 18 at 2:45 p.m.," the BMC said in its release.