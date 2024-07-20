Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 40% Mark On July 20: BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 40.96%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday. On this day in 2023, it was 39.61% and 88.50% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,92,866 million litres till 6:00 am on July 20. The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Mumbai needs around 4,000-4,500 million litres of water every day. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 76.58%. Modak Sagar is at 58.29%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 37.31% while Tulsi Lake is at 95.88% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 62.92%. At Upper Vaitarna, 9.54% of water stock is available.

In the month of July so far, the water stock has risen by more than 35%.