Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 40% Mark On July 20: BMC Data
Mumbai lake levels today: The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,92,866 million litres till 6:00 am on Saturday.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 40.96%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday. On this day in 2023, it was 39.61% and 88.50% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 5,92,866 million litres till 6:00 am on July 20. The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
Mumbai needs around 4,000-4,500 million litres of water every day. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.
As per the latest data from the civic body, the water level in Tansa has risen to 76.58%. Modak Sagar is at 58.29%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 37.31% while Tulsi Lake is at 95.88% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 62.92%. At Upper Vaitarna, 9.54% of water stock is available.
In the month of July so far, the water stock has risen by more than 35%.
Mumbai Lakes Water Level On July 20
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 20, 2024
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/SxkoES76oe
Mumbai Weather Update - July 20
Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday. For July 20, the IMD has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai while an 'Orange' alert has been issued for neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius.
Tide Timings:
High Tide: 11:28 hours - 4.24 metre
Low Tide: 17:33 hours - 2.02 metre
High Tide: 23:18 hours - 3.66 metre
Low Tide (July 21): 05:14 hours - 0.50 metre
In the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Saturday, Mumbai's island city recorded an average 91 mm of rainfall. The figure was 87 mm and 93 mm for eastern Mumbai and western Mumbai, respectively.
Heavy downpours since early morning hit railway and bus services in Mumbai on Friday, causing inconvenience to lakhs of office-goers. Incessant rain with intermittent heavy spells led to waterlogging on some roads and railway tracks, slowing down the public transport services. The suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running at least 15 to 20 minutes late, said commuters.
(With PTI inputs)