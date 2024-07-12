"After light showers for two days, Mumbai city and neighbouring districts received moderate to heavy spells of rain on Thursday. Due to this, the useful water stock in reservoirs supplying water to the metropolis increased to 22.80% on Friday. On this day in 2023, it was 27.65% and 50.32% in 2022.The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 3,29,992 million litres till 6:00 am on July 12, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis. To supply water to the entire Mumbai metropolitan city, the total useful water stock required is 14,47,363 million litres.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa is at 45.98%. Modak Sagar is at 37.03%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 22.80% while Tulsi Lake is at 61.35% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 42.50%..Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Tide timings:High Tide at 4:09 pm: 3.87 meterLow Tide at 10:22 pm: 1.68 meterThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday. There is a monsoon trough and a cyclonic circulation has also developed over Mumbai, which has resulted in strong westerly winds, the Met Department said, according to news agency ANI. .The centres that recorded the highest rainfall from 7 am to 8 am on Friday, are as follows: (in millimeters) City:F North Ward Office & Wadala Fire Station - 28Worli Sea Face Municipal School - 27 Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School - 26Savitribai Municipal School & Rawali Camp - 26 Sewree Koliwada Municipal School - 25G South Ward Office - 24Nadkarni Park - 23Talchekarwadi Municipal School - 23 N. M. Marg Joshi Municipal School - 22F South Ward Office - 22Dadar Fire Station - 22Worli Fire Station - 22 Eastern Suburbs:Shivaji Nagar Municipal School - 42Mankhurd Fire Station - 36Chembur Fire Station - 33Nutan Vidya Mandir & L Ward Office - 29Collector Colony Municipal School - 28M West & M East Ward Office - 27Ramabai Municipal School & Vaibhav Nagar Municipal School - 26Marwali Municipal School - 25Shahaji Nagar Municipal School - 22N Ward Office - 20Kurla Fire Station - 17 Western SuburbsBKC Fire Station - 36Naralwadi Municipal School - 32Pali Chimbai Municipal School- 30Vile Parle Fire Station - 30Supari Tank Municipal School - 30SWD Workshop - 28H East Ward Office - 26 Gazdhar Bandh Storm Water Pumping Station - 25H West Ward Office - 22Chakala Fire Station - 16"