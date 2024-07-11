"The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 22.26%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday.The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs is now at 3,22,143 million litres till 6:00 am on July 11. On this day in 2023, the useful water stock was 26.43% (3,82,540 million litres) and 40.32% (5,83,640 million litres) in 2022.Click here to check the latest lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to MumbaiThe seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi - located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.Mumbai needs around 4,000-4,500 million litres of water every day. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.As per the latest BMC data, the water level in Tansa is at 45.57%. Modak Sagar is at 37.73%. The useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 22.15% while Tulsi Lake is at 58.59% of its full capacity. Vihar Lake has a present stock of 40.96%.Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Monday. The lake, which has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, started overflowing at 4.45 am. However, the water from the lake is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes.From the gross useful contents of Bhatsa, 5,75,700 million litres are allocated for MCGM usage. In addition to this, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned 1,37,000 million litres of water for Mumbai from Bhatsa and 91,130 million litres of water from the Upper Vaitarna dam for this season..Twin Problems Of Deforestation, Waterlogging In Mumbai, Bengaluru.Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and the suburbs. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' in the city from Thursday till Sunday. For neighbouring Raigad district, an 'orange alert' has been issued from July 12 to 14. "