Noida Airport To Be Inaugurated In January 2026: Yogi Adityanath

The Noida International Airport is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

24 Dec 2025, 09:29 PM IST i
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Noida airport will be inagurated in Jan 2026. (Photo: PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar will be inaugurated in Jan. 2026, adding that it will be the state's fifth international airport.

Speaking on the final day of the Winter session of the state Assembly, the chief minister highlighted the rapid expansion of aviation and transport infrastructure in the state after 2017, with particular emphasis on the upcoming Jewar airport.

"Before 2017, there were very few airports in UP. Two of them were operational while the other two were partially functional.

"Today, 16 airports are functional. Out of these, four are international airports and the fifth international airport, which will be India's largest, will be made operational in Jewar next month. This is the speed of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said in the House.

He said the state has also seen significant growth in expressways, rail and urban transport connectivity in recent years, adding that Uttar Pradesh now accounts for a major share of the country's expressway network, along with extensive rail routes, expanding metro services and improved inter-state road connectivity.

The Noida International Airport is a greenfield project being developed in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The first phase of the project, spread over around 1,300 hectares, was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024 and has missed multiple deadlines.

