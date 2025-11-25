Twin Cyclone Alert: Active Weather Systems Over Strait Of Malacca, Bay of Bengal Intensify; IMD Issues Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a possible twin-cyclone development due to two weather systems over the Strait of Malacca and the southwest Bay of Bengal. As a result, southern states, particularly coastal regions, are likely to witness intense rainfall in the coming days.

According to the weather agency, the earlier spotted well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca has now moved westwards and intensified into a depression. In an X post on Tuesday, the IMD warned that the system, currently over the Strait of Malacca, was positioned 90 km west of George Town in Malaysia, 720 km east-southeast of Nancowry in the Nicobar Islands and 850 km east-southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands) as of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

"It is very likely to intensify further and move nearly westwards during next 24 hours and then west-northwestwards during subsequent 24 hours” the agency said, indicating a potential cyclonic storm in the region.