Twin Cyclone Alert: Active Weather Systems Over Strait Of Malacca, Bay of Bengal Intensify; IMD Issues Warning
According to the weather agency, the earlier spotted well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca has now intensified into a depression.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a possible twin-cyclone development due to two weather systems over the Strait of Malacca and the southwest Bay of Bengal. As a result, southern states, particularly coastal regions, are likely to witness intense rainfall in the coming days.
According to the weather agency, the earlier spotted well-marked low-pressure area over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca has now moved westwards and intensified into a depression. In an X post on Tuesday, the IMD warned that the system, currently over the Strait of Malacca, was positioned 90 km west of George Town in Malaysia, 720 km east-southeast of Nancowry in the Nicobar Islands and 850 km east-southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands) as of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.
"It is very likely to intensify further and move nearly westwards during next 24 hours and then west-northwestwards during subsequent 24 hours” the agency said, indicating a potential cyclonic storm in the region.
If the system develops into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Senyar, following the pre-approved naming list used for the region. These names are contributed by member countries of the WMO and the UN ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones.
Moreover, the IMD said that the anticipated formation of a low-pressure area over the Comorin region has now been confirmed. At 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, it lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka and the Equatorial Indian Ocean.
"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become well marked low pressure area during next 24 hours and intensify further into a depression during subsequent 24 hours," the IMD warned.
A depression must intensify into a deep depression before it can be classified as a cyclonic storm, according to the IMD. During this period, affected regions face intense thunderstorms, rainfall, and lightning.
Cyclone Alert: Rainfall Warning
As a result of the impending cyclonic storm, the IMD has issued rainfall warnings for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, among states for the coming days.
Tamil Nadu is projected to continue receiving heavy rainfall untill November 27 and up to very heavy rain between November 28 and 30. According to the weather agency, Kerala and Mahe may receive heavy rainfall untill November 26.
The Andaman & Nicobar Islands may experience very heavy rain from November 26 to 28. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 27 and 28, following which it will likely be lashed by very heavy rainfall on November 30.
The Andaman and Nicobar islands will witness wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph during the next six days.