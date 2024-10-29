Third FIR Filed Against Journalist Mahesh Langa, Now Accused Of Rs 28-Lakh Fraud

A third first information report has been filed against journalist Mahesh Langa within a span of a month, as he has now been accused in a Rs 28-lakh fraud case, according to a statement issued by Ahmedabad Police.

The FIR is based on a complaint registered by Pranav Shah, director of a company named Khushi Enterprises. The complainant claimed that he had transferred Rs 23 lakh to Langa for "some advertisement work", and also paid Rs 5 lakh for a "lavish party" which Langa had thrown, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

Shah has alleged that Langa neither completed the work for which he was paid the money, nor has he returned the amount to him, the top police official said.

"There is a money trail," Malik said, adding that the amount has been electronically transferred. The police commissioner added that an inquiry will be conducted into the allegations.

Langa, a senior assistant editor at The Hindu, is lodged behind the bars since earlier this month after he was booked in an alleged goods and services tax scam case. The case was registered on Oct. 7 by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch based on the complaint received by the central GST.

This was followed by a second FIR registered in Gandhinagar against Langa on Oct. 23 following the alleged recovery of some documents of the Gujarat Maritime Board from him. District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told PTI that online FIR is not accessible to the public as it has been put under "sensitive category".

Sources told the news agency that Langa and an unidentified employee of the Gujarat Maritime Board have been booked on the charges of theft and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.