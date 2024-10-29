ED Conducts Fresh Searches In Gujarat GST Fraud Case, Links Mahesh Langa To Shell Entity

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted fresh searches in connection to a GST fraud case registered in Gujarat earlier this month, as per a release issued by the probing agency on Tuesday.

The searches, conducted by ED's Ahmedabad zonal office, were carried out at seven locations in Ahmedabad, Surat and Bhavnagar, the agency said. The searches were linked to the money laundering case against Dhruvi Enterprises and other shell entities—which are at the centre of the GST fraud detected earlier this month.

The searches were aimed at uncovering the "larger conspiracy involved", said the ED, which previously conducted searches at 23 locations in Gujarat in connection to the case.

There is a possibility of a multi-agency investigation being launched as the Central Bureau of Investment could also join the probe, sources said.

On Oct. 7, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch had filed FIR in the case based on the complaint received from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

The complaint pertained to the "creation of more than 200 shell entities by a group of organised criminals in order to fraudulently receive and pass-on the Input Tax Credit (ITC) at the strength of bogus invoices, without supply of any goods or services", the release stated.