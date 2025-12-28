India’s 2025 Reform Revolution: GST Reset To Labour Codes And Global FTA

2025 will be remembered as the year India consciously chose to think bigger, move faster, and reform deeper. Under PM Modi, it became a defining moment when the country shed layers of outdated laws, simplified its tax and regulatory structures, opened new frontiers for industry, and aligned governance with the aspirations of a confident nation.

It was a year when India’s economic philosophy shifted toward clarity, scale, and global ambition. The impact was felt across rural India, industry, labour markets, and the emerging sectors that will shape the future.

Surpassing every global estimate, the Indian economy showed a staggering 8.2% GDP growth in 2025. It was the result of breathing new life into the economy through landmark reforms, cutting across sectors from taxation to labour reforms, from port modernisation to nuclear energy, from FDI to FTAs along with significant deregulation.