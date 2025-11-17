Telangana CM, EAM Jaishankar React After 42 Indians Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Tragedy

The tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia, in which at least 42 Indians mostly believed to be from Hyderabad are feared dead after their vehicle carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, has triggered strong reactions from political leaders.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock over the horrific incident. Responding immediately to preliminary information that the accident occurred during travel from Mecca to Medina and that residents of Hyderabad were among those involved, he directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to gather full details.

He also instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to undertake necessary relief measures. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has already spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah. He stated that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing the fullest support to affected Indians and their families. He extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.