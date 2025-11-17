Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: 42 Indians Feared Dead After Collision; Only One Survived Says Owaisi
Medina Bus Accident Live: Track updates of the tragic collision that has reportedly claimed the life of at least 42 Indian passengers.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: 'Shocked and deeply saddened' By The Incident, Says Kiren Rijiju
"I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the Medina–Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims. We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for strength in this difficult time," said Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliament.
I'm shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident on the MedinaâMecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 17, 2025
We are in touch with our Embassy officials who are gathering more details & extending all possible assistance.
My heartfeltâ¦
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: Telangana CM, EAM Jaishankar Offer Condolences
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock over the horrific incident. Responding immediately to preliminary information that the accident occurred during travel from Mecca to Medina and that residents of Hyderabad were among those involved, he directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to gather full details.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah. He stated that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing the fullest support to affected Indians and their families.
Read more here.
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: Government Offers Full Support, Says Jaishankar
"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." Jaishankar said in a post on X.
Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2025
Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.
Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for theâ¦
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: 11 Women And 10 Children Among Victims
The report said at least 11 women and 10 children were among the victims, though authorities are still verifying the numbers.
Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: What Happened?
The bus was reportedly on its way from Makkah to Madina when the crash happened around 1.30 a.m. IST near Mufrihat. Most passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana, Khaleej Times reported.
According to a Gulf News report, many passengers were reportedly asleep at the time, leaving them little chance to escape when the bus burst into flames after the collision.