Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Live Updates: 42 Indians Feared Dead After Collision; Only One Survived Says Owaisi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock over the horrific incident. Responding immediately to preliminary information that the accident occurred during travel from Mecca to Medina and that residents of Hyderabad were among those involved, he directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to gather full details.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah. He stated that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing the fullest support to affected Indians and their families.

