Tata Group To Compensate Rs 1 Crore To Families Of Air India Crash Victims

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan said.

"We are deeply adequately express grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured, he added. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time, the statement said.

Air India's Ahmedabad-London plane crashed shortly after taking off. The incident happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. A total 242 persons were on board including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots.