Tata Group To Compensate Rs 1 Crore To Families Of Air India Crash Victims
Tata Group will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support, a statement said.
The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
"Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan said.
"We are deeply adequately express grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured, he added. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time, the statement said.
Air India's Ahmedabad-London plane crashed shortly after taking off. The incident happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. A total 242 persons were on board including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving Air India Flight 171 on its journey from Ahmedabad to London. This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones today," said Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this unimaginable time. We offer our prayers and support as they navigate this profound loss,” he added.
The Air India Boeing Dreamliner was a 787 craft. It had a capacity of 300 passengers. The Gatwick-bound flight was reported to be carrying a lot of fuel. Multiple helpline numbers have been set up by Air India, the UK government, Indian Embassy and the Ministry of Civil Aviation have set up helpline numbers.
Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.