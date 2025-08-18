Schools To Be Shut On August 19 After IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai And Thane
The civic body also declared a holiday for schools on Monday after heavy rains lashed the city since Sunday night, resulting in disruption to daily life across Mumbai.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city for Tuesday amid a heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai and neighboring regions, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.
All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 19th August 2025 (Tuesday).
The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August
As no relief is expected from adverse weather conditions till Tuesday, the civic body has pre-emptively announced the closure of all educational institutions across Mumbai. The BMC has also urged people not to step out of their homes unless very urgent. It is anticipated that corporate offices may announce work-from-home for employees on Tuesday.
“Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to strictly adhere to instructions issued by the authorities. In case of any emergency, kindly contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Main Control Room Helpline at 1916 for assistance,” the BMC said in a post on X.
Similarly, Thane Municipal Corporation has also announced a holiday on August 19 for all types of schools, of all mediums and all managements, in the Thane Municipal Corporation area.
à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤µà¤°, à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤² à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾, à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¾à¤³à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿..à¥§à¥® à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤, à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¦à¤¿. à¥§à¥¯ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤, à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥« à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤° à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. pic.twitter.com/uPVVIXx93A— Thane Municipal Corporation - à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤à¤¾ (@TMCaTweetAway) August 18, 2025
Red Alert Issued For Mumbai And Thane On August 19
According to the IMD, a red alert is issued for areas where rainfall is expected to exceed 204.5 mm in the next 24 hours. Since 9 a.m. on Monday, Mumbai has been experiencing intense showers following a heavy overnight downpour. Several areas across the city and suburbs have reported significant rainfall: Tata Power Chembur recorded 91.5 mm, Vikhroli 78.5 mm, Juhu 60 mm, Sion 58.5 mm, Bandra 50 mm, Santacruz 47.2 mm, and Colaba 29 mm.
Similar weather conditions are likely to be witnessed across other coastal districts of Maharashtra, such as Thane, Palghar and Raigad, the IMD said.
Red Alert for Mumbai Metropolitan City on 18th & 19th August 2025
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai City and Suburbs on 18th and 19th August 2025.
Citizens are hereby advised to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary
Mumbai Weather Prediction This Week
Aug. 18: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations ‘very likely’.
Aug. 19: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations ‘very likely’.
Aug. 20: Heavy to very rainfall at a few places
Aug. 21: heavy rainfall at isolated places
Aug. 22: Moderate rainfall expected in Mumbai