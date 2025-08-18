Schools To Be Shut On August 19 After IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai And Thane

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the city for Tuesday amid a heavy rainfall warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai and neighboring regions, anticipating heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

The civic body also declared a holiday for schools on Monday after continuous downpour since Sunday night disrupted normal life across Mumbai. Waterlogging in several areas, traffic congestion and train delays caused significant disruption, throwing normal life out of gear in the city.