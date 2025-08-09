Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today, August 9?

The month of August has arrived with many festivals and extended weekends. As a result, there will be up to 15 bank holidays in August across states due to regional and national festivals.

There are five weekends in August 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks remain closed on all Sundays every month. However, Saturdays are partially operational, which can lead to confusion among the customers. Banks only remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

The coming Saturday, on August 9, is the second Saturday of the month. The day will also be marked by the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is observed as a public holiday in many states, which means banks are typically closed in those states only on this day. However, as the coming Saturday is the second Saturday of the month, it is a designated holiday for banks across all states and Union Territories (UTs).

So, banking operations will remain suspended on August 9 across India. Customers are advised to plan their banking needs accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. While physical branches will be closed on Saturday, online services such as net banking, UPI and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.