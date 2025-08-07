Independence Day 2025: Is It The 78th Or 79th Independence Day? Here's The Answer
As India prepares to mark its freedom from British rule on Aug. 15, a common refrain has resurfaced, as it does every year. Will the country be celebrating its 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?
India gained independence from British rule on Aug. 15, 1947, after a long and hard-fought struggle led by many freedom fighters and citizens who sacrificed everything for a sovereign nation. Since then, the day has been commemorated each year with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and tributes to those who laid down their lives fighting colonial rule.
However, the exact count of Independence Day celebrations in India has been a recurring question over the years.
Independence Day 2025: 78th Or 79th?
At first glance, it might seem straightforward to determine the number of years since India became free. A simple subtraction, which is 2025 minus 1947, stands at 78 years. While this calculation is numerically accurate, it refers to the number of years of independence we have completed, not the count of Independence Days celebrated.
This is where the misunderstanding often begins.
Many assume that, as 78 years have passed since 1947, this year will mark the 78th Independence Day. But this overlooks an important detail. India celebrated its first Independence Day in 1947, not a year later in 1948. The count of celebrations began the very year the nation achieved freedom.
As a result, Independence Day 2025 marks the 79th celebration of that momentous occasion.
To clarify any lingering doubt, the Prime Minister's Office has officially confirmed the number. A letter released by the PMO and circulated by the Press Information Bureau reads, "As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Aug. 15."
As with previous years, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hoist the national flag at Delhi’s Red Fort and address the nation, highlighting India’s journey, progress and aspirations. Citizens across the country will take part in various patriotic activities to honour the freedom fighters who made independence a reality.