Independence Day 2025: Is It The 78th Or 79th Independence Day? Here's The Answer

As India prepares to mark its freedom from British rule on Aug. 15, a common refrain has resurfaced, as it does every year. Will the country be celebrating its 78th or 79th Independence Day this year?

India gained independence from British rule on Aug. 15, 1947, after a long and hard-fought struggle led by many freedom fighters and citizens who sacrificed everything for a sovereign nation. Since then, the day has been commemorated each year with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and tributes to those who laid down their lives fighting colonial rule.

However, the exact count of Independence Day celebrations in India has been a recurring question over the years.