Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 2?
In August, two major festivals fall on Saturdays, which can confuse customers regarding banking operations.
Banks will remain closed on multiple days across India in August on account of several festivals and national holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days this month. These include weekends and major festivals.
Besides key festivals in August, the month has five Saturdays and five Sundays. Generally, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays every month.
As per the RBI guidelines, the first and third Saturdays are working days for banks across India. However, two major festivals are also falling on Saturdays in August. This may confuse customers regarding weekend banking operations.
Is There A Bank Holiday On August 2 (Saturday)?
The coming Saturday, August 2, will be the first Saturday of this month. As there are no festivals scheduled for this date, banking operations are expected to continue as usual. This means that all banks across India will remain operational on August 2.
The subsequent Saturday, on August 9, will be marked by Raksha Bandhan. While all states don’t observe a public holiday on this festive day, banks across India will remain closed as it's the second Saturday of the month.
Usually, the third Saturday of any month is operational for banks. But this time, banks in many states will observe a holiday on the third Saturday on account of the Janmashtami celebrations.
Following this, the fourth Saturday will again be a holiday for banks as usual, as per the RBI guidelines. This means that other than the first Saturday, only the fifth one, falling on August 30, will be a working day for banks across all states.
Customers are advised to check holiday notifications by their local branches before planning a visit to avoid any inconvenience.
Full Bank Holiday List In August 2025
August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat celebration holiday in Sikkim
August 9: Raksha Bandhan / Jhulana Purnima (all states and UTs as second Saturday)
August 13: Patriot’s Day in Manipur
August 15: Independence Day / Parsi New Year (all states and UTs)
August 16: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi (all states and UTs except Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Kerala.)
August 19: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in Tripura
August 23: Fourth Saturday
August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam
August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) (Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Maharashtra, Goa)
August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai in Odisha and Goa
August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sundays