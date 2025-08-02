Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 2?

The coming Saturday, August 2, will be the first Saturday of this month. As there are no festivals scheduled for this date, banking operations are expected to continue as usual. This means that all banks across India will remain operational on August 2.

The subsequent Saturday, on August 9, will be marked by Raksha Bandhan. While all states don’t observe a public holiday on this festive day, banks across India will remain closed as it's the second Saturday of the month.

Usually, the third Saturday of any month is operational for banks. But this time, banks in many states will observe a holiday on the third Saturday on account of the Janmashtami celebrations.

Following this, the fourth Saturday will again be a holiday for banks as usual, as per the RBI guidelines. This means that other than the first Saturday, only the fifth one, falling on August 30, will be a working day for banks across all states.

Customers are advised to check holiday notifications by their local branches before planning a visit to avoid any inconvenience.