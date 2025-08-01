Bank Holidays In August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days — Check Details Here

Bank Holidays 2025: In August 2025, bank closures for festivals and holidays will impact operations for nearly half the month. A total of nine events, some nationwide and others regional, are scheduled.

It's essential to note that banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays, by RBI regulations. This August, however, the third Saturday is also a holiday due to Janmashtami, which means that most banks in India will only be operational on the first and last Saturdays of the month.

Raksha Bandhan falls on the second Saturday, August 9, which is already a scheduled bank holiday. Meanwhile, Independence Day on Friday, August 15, creates a long weekend that includes the Janmashtami break.

Including Sundays and the scheduled Saturday closures, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month.