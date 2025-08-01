Bank Holidays In August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed For 15 Days — Check Details Here
In August 2025, bank holidays will include Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi.
Bank Holidays 2025: In August 2025, bank closures for festivals and holidays will impact operations for nearly half the month. A total of nine events, some nationwide and others regional, are scheduled.
It's essential to note that banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays, by RBI regulations. This August, however, the third Saturday is also a holiday due to Janmashtami, which means that most banks in India will only be operational on the first and last Saturdays of the month.
Raksha Bandhan falls on the second Saturday, August 9, which is already a scheduled bank holiday. Meanwhile, Independence Day on Friday, August 15, creates a long weekend that includes the Janmashtami break.
Including Sundays and the scheduled Saturday closures, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month.
Full List Of Bank Holidays In August
Aug. 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat celebration holiday in Sikkim
Aug. 9: Raksha Bandhan / Jhulana Purnima (all states and UTs as second Saturday)
Aug. 13: Patriot’s Day in Manipur
Aug. 15: Independence Day / Parsi New Year (all states and UTs)
Aug. 16: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi (all states and UTs except Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Kerala.)
Aug. 19: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in Tripura
Aug. 23: Fourth Saturday
Aug. 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam
Aug. 27: Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) (Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Maharashtra, Goa)
Aug. 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai in Odisha and Goa
Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Sundays
Please note that while physical bank branches will be closed, online services such as net banking, UPI, and ATM transactions will remain available. To avoid any inconvenience, it's a good idea to check with your local branch before planning a visit.