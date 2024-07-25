S Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Discuss Border Issues In Laos Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday, and discussed border issues along the Line of Actual Control that has festered since 2020 and strained ties.

Jaishankar said the state of the border "will necessarily be reflected" on the state of India-China relations and stressed on New Delhi's position of ensuring adherence to the LAC and past agreements meant to keep tensions low.

"Agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process," the minister said in a post on X. "It's in our mutual interest to stabilize our ties. We should approach the immediate issues with a sense of purpose and urgency," he said.