Economic Survey 2024: India Emerges As Key Player Amid 'China Plus One' Strategy

The Indian government's Production-Linked Incentive scheme, offering tax breaks and subsidies, significantly attracted investments. Although India may not see immediate benefits from the trade shift away from China, it has experienced a notable increase in electronic exports, according to the survey.

Rising domestic demand for smartphones boosted investment, with Apple assembling $14 billion worth of iPhones in India during fiscal 2024, accounting for 14% of its global production. Foxconn has started producing Apple phones in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

India's electronic exports to the US transitioned from a trade deficit of $0.6 billion in fiscal 2017 to a trade surplus of $8.7 billion in fiscal 2024, demonstrating substantial value addition, the survey stated. Mobile phones have seen the most significant growth, with exports to the US rising from $2.2 billion in fiscal 2023 to $5.7 billion in fiscal 2024.

India aims to deepen its integration into global value chains by adopting East Asian strategies of reducing trade costs and facilitating foreign investment. To minimise costs, the country is enhancing logistical efficiency, as reflected in its improved score on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index. The PLI scheme also encourages high-quality foreign investment, the survey said.

In the medium term, India is focused on integrating its value chain with Western economies, particularly in renewable energy and advanced technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and next-generation telecommunications. Agreements like the Australia-India Free Trade Agreement and the US-India Clean Energy Initiative are vital in this effort.

Exports of environmentally friendly technologies to the US, including solar water heaters and wind turbines, increased from $199.2 million in fiscal 2020 to $326.9 million in fiscal 2024. American and European renewable energy companies, such as First Solar and Vesta, have established operations in India to capitalise on the growing demand for green technologies.

As the global manufacturing landscape evolves, India will position itself as a key player by leveraging its market size, strategic initiatives like the PLI scheme, and efforts to improve logistical and investment frameworks. This approach aims to attract multinational companies looking to diversify their supply chains and reduce reliance on China, it said.