Russian Deputy PM Patrushev Calls On PM Modi, Discusses Cooperation In Agriculture And Allied Sectors

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to deepen collaboration in agriculture, fertilisers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest.

Patrushev is in India as part of groundwork for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to New Delhi in December.

"They exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers, food processing and other areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Patrushev's meeting with Modi.

PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Putin and said that he looked forward to welcoming him to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, it said in a brief statement.

(With inputs from PTI)