'Time-Tested Friendship': Modi Welcomes Putin As India, Russia Look To Boost Ties

India-Russia ties have come under intense scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, who slapped a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods in August to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

From buying next to nothing in 2021 to sourcing nearly 40% of its import needs this year, India has benefited from discounted Russian energy for years. The two countries will work on plans to expand energy ties, including nuclear, even as New Delhi attempts to simultaneously balance relations with the West.

The large trade deficit with Russia due to commodity purchases will also be a topic of discussion between Modi and Putin. India wants greater market access for electronic and agricultural goods to fill the widening trade gap.

Besides, Moscow's share in defence imports have reduced since India pushed local manufacturing a decade ago. However, the two countries have been jointly developing key military technologies like the state-of-the-art and combat-tested Brahmos cruise missiles.

The two leaders will explore closer defence cooperation, cemented over decades.