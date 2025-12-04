'Time-Tested Friendship': Modi Welcomes Putin As India, Russia Look To Boost Ties
For Russia, close relations with India allows it to balance its influence in Asia where China has emerged as the dominant power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the red carpet in New Delhi for Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India in four years on Friday as the two countries seek to bolster ties under the cloud of a hostile Trump administration.
"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India," Modi said in a post on X, sharing images from the Palam airport where the two leaders shook hands and exchanged a warm hug. He also shared a photo from inside the car, a repeat of when Modi went to Moscow after his re-election last year.
India-Russia ties have come under intense scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, who slapped a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods in August to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil.
From buying next to nothing in 2021 to sourcing nearly 40% of its import needs this year, India has benefited from discounted Russian energy for years. The two countries will work on plans to expand energy ties, including nuclear, even as New Delhi attempts to simultaneously balance relations with the West.
The large trade deficit with Russia due to commodity purchases will also be a topic of discussion between Modi and Putin. India wants greater market access for electronic and agricultural goods to fill the widening trade gap.
Besides, Moscow's share in defence imports have reduced since India pushed local manufacturing a decade ago. However, the two countries have been jointly developing key military technologies like the state-of-the-art and combat-tested Brahmos cruise missiles.
The two leaders will explore closer defence cooperation, cemented over decades.
Ukraine War, China Factor
The US has ramped up efforts to get a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, set to enter its fourth year in February. Putin is expected to discuss the war and the terms of ending the conflict with Modi. Months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Modi had told Putin "this is not an era of war".
For Russia, close relations with India allows it to balance its influence in Asia where China has emerged as the dominant power. Notably, Putin flanked Xi Jinping just two months ago during a massive military display in Beijing.