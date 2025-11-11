Business NewsNationalRed Fort Blast: Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Amid Increased Security Measures At Airports
Red Fort Blast: Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Amid Increased Security Measures At Airports

Passengers have to go through a mandatory secondary security check prior to boarding, Akasa Air said in a post.

11 Nov 2025, 07:24 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (Photo source: PTI)
Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (Photo source: PTI)
Akasa Air issued a travel advisory as security measures increased at all airports across the country after a blast at Delhi's Red Fort area killed nine people and left several injured.

The airline asked passengers to reach airports three hours prior to ensure seamless check-in and boarding experience.

A blast occurred near a metro station serving the Red Fort area on Monday evening. Investigations are ongoing and all angles are being considered. A case has been registered under the 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

For more updates on Red Fort Blast aftermath and related news, click here.

The airline will only accept one hand bag, weighing up to 7 kilogram, along with the one check-in baggage, Akasa Air said in the post. Passengers have to go through a mandatory secondary security check prior to boarding.

To save time, passengers can choose to check in online through Akasa Air's website or mobile application.

