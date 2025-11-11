Red Fort Blast: Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Amid Increased Security Measures At Airports

Akasa Air issued a travel advisory as security measures increased at all airports across the country after a blast at Delhi's Red Fort area killed nine people and left several injured.

The airline asked passengers to reach airports three hours prior to ensure seamless check-in and boarding experience.

A blast occurred near a metro station serving the Red Fort area on Monday evening. Investigations are ongoing and all angles are being considered. A case has been registered under the 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

