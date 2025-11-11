Red Fort Blast: Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Amid Increased Security Measures At Airports
Passengers have to go through a mandatory secondary security check prior to boarding, Akasa Air said in a post.
Akasa Air issued a travel advisory as security measures increased at all airports across the country after a blast at Delhi's Red Fort area killed nine people and left several injured.
The airline asked passengers to reach airports three hours prior to ensure seamless check-in and boarding experience.
A blast occurred near a metro station serving the Red Fort area on Monday evening. Investigations are ongoing and all angles are being considered. A case has been registered under the 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
The airline will only accept one hand bag, weighing up to 7 kilogram, along with the one check-in baggage, Akasa Air said in the post. Passengers have to go through a mandatory secondary security check prior to boarding.
To save time, passengers can choose to check in online through Akasa Air's website or mobile application.