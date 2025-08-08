Raksha Bandhan 2025: Check Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India, celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters. On this festive occasion, siblings come together to celebrate their love and commitment towards each other.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the Hindu month of Shravan, which generally corresponds with July or August of the Gregorian calendar.

Sisters tie a 'rakhi' (sacred thread) on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love and care, while brothers give gifts in return. The festival is marked by family gatherings, exchange of sweets and sharing of heartfelt wishes.

Raksha Bandhan falls on 'Purnima Tithi' (full moon day) in the Hindu calendar. Because Hindu and Gregorian calendars don’t always align, the date may vary each year.