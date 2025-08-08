Raksha Bandhan 2025: Check Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat
Raksha Bandhan falls on 'Purnima Tithi' (full moon day) in the Hindu calendar. Find here the shubh muhurat date and time.
Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India, celebrates the enduring bond between brothers and sisters. On this festive occasion, siblings come together to celebrate their love and commitment towards each other.
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in the Hindu month of Shravan, which generally corresponds with July or August of the Gregorian calendar.
Sisters tie a 'rakhi' (sacred thread) on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love and care, while brothers give gifts in return. The festival is marked by family gatherings, exchange of sweets and sharing of heartfelt wishes.
Raksha Bandhan falls on 'Purnima Tithi' (full moon day) in the Hindu calendar. Because Hindu and Gregorian calendars don’t always align, the date may vary each year.
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date And Time
This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9, 2025. The full moon or 'Purnima Tithi' will start on August 8. This is likely to confuse whether to celebrate the festival on Friday or Saturday.
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Shubh Muhurat And Tithi Time
As per Drik Panchang, the 'Purnima Tithi' will be from the afternoon of August 8 till August 9. Since the full Moon will be present during sunrise on August 9, most Hindu astrologers say Raksha Bandhan should be celebrated on Saturday.
On this day, rituals related to Raksha Bandhan can be performed in the late afternoon or during 'pradosh kaal' (generally the period around sunset).
As per astrologers, the most auspicious timing to celebrate Raksha Bandhan is from 5:39 a.m. to 1:24 p.m. on August 9. The ritual of tying the 'rakhi' and exchanging sweets should ideally be done within this 'shubh muhurat' or auspicious period.
It is also believed that no auspicious task should be performed during the 'bhadra' period, considered inauspicious for celebrations such as Raksha Bandhan or some rituals. The 'bhadra' period will begin at 2:12 p.m. on Friday and will end at 1:52 a.m. on August 9, as per Drik Panchang.