Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Raksha Bandhan, observed on the full moon day of the Shravan month in the Hindu calendar, is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the special bond of affection and safeguarding shared among siblings. Also referred to as Rakhi or Rakhi Purnima, this year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9.

During this festival, sisters tie a sacred thread known as a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. This rakhi symbolises the sister's love and care for her brother, while the brother, in return, pledges to protect and support his sister.