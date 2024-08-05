Pune Woman Slips Into 100-Foot Gorge Near Thoseghar Waterfalls While Taking Selfie, Rescued | WATCH

Pune resident, Nasreen Amir Qureshi, 29, slipped into a 100-feet gorge near Thoseghar waterfalls at Borane Ghat in Maharashtra while taking a selfie on Saturday. Luckily, she could be rescued.

According to an NDTV report, the Home Guard and locals helped rescue the Pune resident. Heavy rainfall in the region resulted in water overflow across waterfalls in the area, including the Thoseghar waterfalls.

A video of the guards and locals rescuing her has gone viral on different social media platforms.