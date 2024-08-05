Pune Woman Slips Into 100-Foot Gorge Near Thoseghar Waterfalls While Taking Selfie, Rescued | WATCH
Heavy rainfall in the region resulted in water overflow across waterfalls in the area, including the Thoseghar waterfalls.
Pune resident, Nasreen Amir Qureshi, 29, slipped into a 100-feet gorge near Thoseghar waterfalls at Borane Ghat in Maharashtra while taking a selfie on Saturday. Luckily, she could be rescued.
According to an NDTV report, the Home Guard and locals helped rescue the Pune resident. Heavy rainfall in the region resulted in water overflow across waterfalls in the area, including the Thoseghar waterfalls.
A video of the guards and locals rescuing her has gone viral on different social media platforms.
Watch | Pune Woman Falls Into 100-Foot Deep Gorge While Taking Selfie, Rescued https://t.co/yRDJaoWCm0 pic.twitter.com/rUDxqTFB9F— NDTV (@ndtv) August 4, 2024
According to the report, the woman was taken to a hospital and is now stable.
The incident comes close on the heels of the tragic incident in which Instagram influencer, Aanvi Kamdar, 26, died after slipping into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfalls near Raigad district in Maharashtra.
She and seven of her friends visited the waterfall on July 16. Aanvi was shooting a video when she lost her footing and fell down the gorge. Her friends, locals, and the police took prompt action and a six-hour rescue operation was launched. However, though Aanvi was pulled out of the gorge, but she passed away at the Mangaon Taluka government hospital.
Following the tragedy, authorities appealed to people to engage in responsible tourism and prioritise their safety, especially during the monsoon.