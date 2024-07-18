"Mumbai-based Instagram influencer and chartered accountant Aanvi Kamdar died after falling into a 300-feet gorge at Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Kamdar was on a monsoon outing with seven friends, according to a police official from Mangaon police station, PTI reported.Authorities reported that Kamdar, a 27-year-old resident of Mulund, was capturing the scenic surroundings on video when she slipped and fell. Despite a swift response from her friends, local rescuers, and police, she succumbed to her injuries at the Mangaon taluka government hospital after a six-hour rescue operation, according to PTI.The tragedy occured around 10:30 am when Aanvi was filming a video. Local authorities, including the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff, participated in the rescue operation. 'As soon as we reached the spot, we realised the girl had fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,' a rescuer told NDTV..Aanvi Kamdar was a well-known social media influencer, celebrated for her travel reels on Instagram. With over 2,61,000 followers, Aanvi shared her adventures, luxury finds, and travel tips, earning a significant following. She was particularly known for her posts on monsoon tourism, according to NDTV.Apart from her social media presence, Aanvi was a chartered accountant by profession and had worked with the consulting firm, Deloitte. Her Instagram bio described her as a 'travel detective,' showcasing her passion for discovering unique experiences and sharing them with her audience..In the aftermath of Aanvi's death, local authorities, including the Tehsildar and Mangaon police inspector, issued an appeal to tourists to enjoy tourism responsibly and prioritise safety while exploring the scenic beauty of the Sahyadri ranges. They emphasised the need to avoid risky behaviour that could endanger lives, according to NDTV."