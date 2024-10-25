Puducherry Becomes India’s Sole Entry In Lonely Planet's Best In Travel 2025 List

Puducherry has earned a prestigious spot in Lonely Planet's recently released Best in Travel 2025 list. Known for its charm and coastal beauty, Puducherry is the only Indian destination to join 29 other must-visit locations worldwide in this annual roundup.

The Best in Travel 2025 is a roundup of 30 top destinations to visit in the coming year, offering travelers a chance to explore a wide array of experiences across.

The popular travel magazine has released a month-by-month guide to the best time to visit each of these incredible places in the coming year, categorised into three distinct sections: cities, countries, and regions.

In the cities category, Toulouse, France, has claimed the top spot. While, Bansko in Bulgaria, Osaka in Japan, and Edmonton in Canada have made the cut as urban hot spots.

Cameroon, Lithuania, and Fiji received recognition as top country destinations, while Chiriquí in Panama and Valais in Switzerland were highlighted as regions with appeal.