Puducherry Becomes India’s Sole Entry In Lonely Planet's Best In Travel 2025 List
The Best in Travel 2025 is a roundup of 30 top destinations to visit in the coming year, offering travelers a chance to explore a wide array of experiences across the globe.
Puducherry has earned a prestigious spot in Lonely Planet's recently released Best in Travel 2025 list. Known for its charm and coastal beauty, Puducherry is the only Indian destination to join 29 other must-visit locations worldwide in this annual roundup.
The popular travel magazine has released a month-by-month guide to the best time to visit each of these incredible places in the coming year, categorised into three distinct sections: cities, countries, and regions.
In the cities category, Toulouse, France, has claimed the top spot. While, Bansko in Bulgaria, Osaka in Japan, and Edmonton in Canada have made the cut as urban hot spots.
Cameroon, Lithuania, and Fiji received recognition as top country destinations, while Chiriquí in Panama and Valais in Switzerland were highlighted as regions with appeal.
Puducherry, previously known as Pondicherry, was a French colonial settlement in India until 1954. It is now a Union Territory town bound by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state.
February is the perfect time to visit Puducherry, as it sits outside the two monsoons and the weather is cool and dry, according to Lonely Planet's recently released Best in Travel 2025 list.
The former French colony of Puducherry, with its tree-lined streets, mustard-coloured colonial villas, and chic boutiques, offers a beautifully preserved glimpse into its colonial past in the charming French Quarter.
One can use the great weather to explore the city’s captivating spiritual sites, serene temples and ashrams, contemporary art galleries, and unique blend of French colonial architecture, shared Lonely Planet.
Travellers can even hit the beach, as Puducherry works to reclaim sandy beaches that were previously eroded, transforming this seafront city into a beachfront destination.
"If you're planning a trip to Puducherry, make sure to visit the nearby Auroville, a 'universal township' where international residents live in an experimental community," advised Lonely Planet.
Launceston & The Tamar Valley, Tasmania, Australia
Another destination to visit in February, according to Lonely Planet, is Launceston and the Tamar Valley in Tasmania, Australia. As summer comes to a close in Launceston, temperatures average around 23°C (73°F), making it an ideal time for exploration.
Travellers are encouraged to check out the food-focused Festivale in City Park, running from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2025. After indulging in local cuisine and wines, don't miss the opportunity to visit Narawntapu National Park, where you can spot kangaroos and wombats before relaxing on the park’s stunning beaches.
"You can book direct flights to Launceston from almost all Australian state capitals," a planning tip advise by Lonely Planet.