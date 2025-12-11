PM Modi, President Trump Discuss Trade, Defence In Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding co-operation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security in a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the U.S. will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi said in a post on X.

A government statement said the two leaders reviewed progress in India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

The two countries are in the middle of negotiations for a trade deal that was due to be completed by end of this year. India-US relations strained this year after the Trump administration imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, half of which is a penalty for buying Russian oil.

Washington has publicly pressured India to snap commercial and defence ties with Moscow and align closely with its policies. Besides, tightening of immigration rules like H-1B visas have hampered Indians' access to the US.

"PM Modi and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade. The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century," the statement said.