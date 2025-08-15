PM Modi Lauds SVANidhi Yojana Scheme For Street Vendors

In a written reply to a question in Parliament in July, the HUA Ministry said that more than 68.11 lakh street vendors have been benefitted under the PM SVANidhi scheme till July 22 this year since its inception.

In March this year, the ministry informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 30.97 lakh women street vendors have benefitted from PM SVANidhi, making up 45% of the total beneficiaries under the scheme.