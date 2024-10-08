PM Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Over Rs 7,600 Crore In Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enhance infrastructure in Maharashtra through multiple key development projects aimed at bolstering economic growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for a series of significant development projects in Maharashtra, totalling over Rs 7,600 crore, during a video conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Key projects include the upgrade of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore. This development is expected to advance growth in manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur and the broader Vidarbha region.
Additionally, the Prime Minister will initiate the construction of a new integrated terminal building at Shirdi Airport, valued at over Rs 645 crore. The terminal is designed to cater to the influx of religious tourists visiting Shirdi, reflecting the spiritual significance of the neem tree associated with Sai Baba.
To enhance healthcare accessibility, the Prime Minister will operationalise 10 new medical colleges across Maharashtra, including locations in Mumbai, Nashik, and Amravati. These new medical colleges aim to improve healthcare services in the state.
The Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai, established in collaboration with the Tata Education and Development Trust, will focus on creating an industry-ready workforce through advanced technology and hands-on training in fields like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
The Vidya Samiksha Kendra will open, providing students, teachers, and school administrators with vital academic and administrative data through chatbot technology.
The Prime Minister's recent activities also include the inauguration of Metro Line-3, connecting BKC and Aarey JVLR in Mumbai. The Rs 14,120-crore project features nine underground stations and is expected to transport nearly 12 lakh passengers daily.
In Thane, the foundation stone for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project, budgeted at Rs 12,200 crore, will be laid. This 29-km project will consist of 20 elevated and two underground stations, addressing the region's growing transportation needs and supporting its development as an industrial hub.
Additionally, PM Modi will initiate the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anandnagar, a project costing Rs 3,310 crore that will enhance connectivity between South Mumbai and Thane.
Lastly, he will lay the foundation for the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area Phase-1, valued at Rs 2,550 crore, which will include essential infrastructure like roads and bridges, as well as the new Thane Municipal Corporation building, estimated at Rs 700 crore.