PM Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Over Rs 7,600 Crore In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for a series of significant development projects in Maharashtra, totalling over Rs 7,600 crore, during a video conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Key projects include the upgrade of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore. This development is expected to advance growth in manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur and the broader Vidarbha region.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will initiate the construction of a new integrated terminal building at Shirdi Airport, valued at over Rs 645 crore. The terminal is designed to cater to the influx of religious tourists visiting Shirdi, reflecting the spiritual significance of the neem tree associated with Sai Baba.

To enhance healthcare accessibility, the Prime Minister will operationalise 10 new medical colleges across Maharashtra, including locations in Mumbai, Nashik, and Amravati. These new medical colleges aim to improve healthcare services in the state.

The Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai, established in collaboration with the Tata Education and Development Trust, will focus on creating an industry-ready workforce through advanced technology and hands-on training in fields like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra will open, providing students, teachers, and school administrators with vital academic and administrative data through chatbot technology.