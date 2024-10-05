PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro 3 That Connects BKC To Aarey
The Rs 14,120-crore metro line will connect Mumbai city and the suburbs. A completely operational line 3 can transport almost 12 lakh passengers daily.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Metro Line-3 between BKC and Aarey JVLR in Mumbai. He flagged off the metro train service from BKC Metro station and will travel in the metro through BKC and Santacruz stations.
Of the 10 stations of Metro 3 called 'Aqua Line', nine are underground. The Rs 14,120-crore metro line will connect Mumbai city and the suburbs. A completely operational line 3 can transport almost 12 lakh passengers daily.
The aqua line metro stretches 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations.
This route will also have connectivity with Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. is working on the rest of the line, with completion expected by March 2025. The names of certain stations including the two airport stations have been updated to reflect their location more accurately.
In Thane, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project, which is budgeted for around Rs 12,200 crore. The 29-km-long project comprises 20 elevated and two underground stations. The infrastructure project will meet the increasing transportation needs of Thane, and make way for a major industrial and commercial hub in the state.
He will lay the foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anandnagar in Thane pegged at Rs 3,310 crore. The project will ensure smooth connectivity between South Mumbai and Thane.
He will also lay the foundation stone for Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Phase-1 which is a Rs 2,550-crore worth project. This project includes construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.
PM Modi is also slated to lay the foundation stone for the new Thane Municipal Corp. building, expected to cost around Rs 700 crore.