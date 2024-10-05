PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro 3 That Connects BKC To Aarey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Metro Line-3 between BKC and Aarey JVLR in Mumbai. He flagged off the metro train service from BKC Metro station and will travel in the metro through BKC and Santacruz stations.

Of the 10 stations of Metro 3 called 'Aqua Line', nine are underground. The Rs 14,120-crore metro line will connect Mumbai city and the suburbs. A completely operational line 3 can transport almost 12 lakh passengers daily.

The aqua line metro stretches 33.5 km and features 27 metro stations, from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The 12.5 km stretch between Aarey and BKC includes 10 stations.

This route will also have connectivity with Mumbai Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. is working on the rest of the line, with completion expected by March 2025. The names of certain stations including the two airport stations have been updated to reflect their location more accurately.