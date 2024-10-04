PM Internship Scheme: Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply, Stipend And Scope
PM Internship Scheme targets to offer one crore internships to youth over five years.
The Modi government on Thursday launched the pilot project of the PM Internship Scheme, which is expected to benefit over one lakh candidates seeking internship opportunities. The skill development programme was announced in this year's budget, aimed at providing one crore youth with internships in India's top 500 companies over five years.
The scheme targets to offer one crore internships to youth over five years. While the scheme does not guarantee a job upon completion, the knowledge, practical experience, and professional networks the intern develops during the internship will significantly enhance career prospects.
Scope Under PM Internship Scheme
The PM Internship Scheme offers a 12-month real-life experience in India's top companies. Eligible candidates will receive internships in various roles across sectors, including IT and software development, banking and financial services, oil, gas and energy, metals and mining, FMCG, telecom, infrastructure and construction, retail and consumer durables, cement and building materials, automotive, pharmaceutical, aviation and defense, manufacturing and industrial, chemical, media, entertainment and education, agriculture and allied fields, consulting services, textile manufacturing, gems and jewelry, travel and hospitality, and healthcare.
Stipend Under PM Internship Scheme
Interns will receive monthly assistance of Rs 4,500 from the government and Rs 500 from the company they join. Upon joining, they receive a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 for incidentals. The funds from the government will be delivered through direct benefit transfer to the intern’s Aadhaar-seeded bank account.
Moreover, insurance coverage for every intern under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana is provided.
Eligibility For PM Internship Scheme
Those between the age of 21 and 24, not employed full-time and not enrolled in any educational course full-time.
The candidate should not have a parent with a government job or any family member earning more than Rs 8 lakh a year.
The candidate must have completed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or its equivalent, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or its equivalent, or hold a certificate from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a graduation degree such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.
Application Process For PM Internship Scheme
Eligible candidates will register on the PM Internship portal https://pminternship.mca.gov.in, complete their profile, generate their CV, and submit their preferences from the list of opportunities available.
Candidates must keep their Aadhaar card, educational certificates and recent passport-size photograph handy while registering.
Candidates can register with minimum data in the portal from Oct. 12 to 25, and the applicants will be shortlisted on Oct. 26. Later, candidates will be selected by companies from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7. Then, the selected candidates will have time from Nov. 8 to 15 to accept the offer.
(With inputs from PTI)