PM Internship Scheme: Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply, Stipend And Scope

The Modi government on Thursday launched the pilot project of the PM Internship Scheme, which is expected to benefit over one lakh candidates seeking internship opportunities. The skill development programme was announced in this year's budget, aimed at providing one crore youth with internships in India's top 500 companies over five years.

The scheme targets to offer one crore internships to youth over five years. While the scheme does not guarantee a job upon completion, the knowledge, practical experience, and professional networks the intern develops during the internship will significantly enhance career prospects.