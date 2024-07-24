Budget 2024: PM Package Internship Scheme — Who Benefits, Who Doesn't

The full union budget presentation in July carries the recurring theme of employment, chiefly highlighted by the PM Package, a series of five schemes aimed at employment-linked incentives, skilling, and internship opportunities. The internship scheme, in particular, opens the door to the use of corporate social responsibility or CSR funds that are frequently unutilised by companies.

CSR, or corporate social responsibility, is a provision under the Companies Act, 2013, where companies are required to spend a minimum of 2% of their net profit over the preceding three years as CSR. The law also mentioned the computation of net profits for determining CSR under Section 198, which excludes capital payments and receipts, income tax, and the set-off of past losses.

"As the fifth scheme under the Prime Minister's package, our government will launch a comprehensive scheme for providing internship opportunities to 1 crore youth in 500 top companies in five years," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Tuesday. "They will gain exposure for 12 months to the real-life business environment, varied professions, and employment opportunities."

"An internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided. Companies will be expected to bear the training cost and 10% of the internship cost from their CSR funds."

Initial calculations estimate the cost to the exchequer at Rs 63,000 crore, with Rs 19,000 crore set aside for the first phase and Rs 44,000 crore for the second phase, which will come after training.

Phase I of the scheme has a 2 year enrollment period, and phase II has a 3 year enrollment period.