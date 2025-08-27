Odisha CM Kisan Yojana: 51 Lakh Farmers To Receive Rs 1,041 Crore, Check Eligibility And Other Key Details
Under this scheme, small and marginal farmers receive cash benefits worth Rs 4,000 every year in two instalments.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to disburse financial assistance worth Rs 1,041 crore on Wednesday under the CM Kisan Yojana. The latest instalment of the scheme will be released, benefitting over 51 lakh farmers, a day before Nuakhai, a major agrarian festival of the state.
“Our government is continuously making efforts for the improvement of agriculture and farmers. In this series, today more than 51 lakh farmers will be provided with the CM Kisan Sahayata Rashi for the 2025-26 Rabi season,” Odisha CM Majhi said in a post on X on Wednesday.
à¬àà¬·à¬¿ à¬ à¬àà¬·à¬à¬àà¬ à¬à¬¨àà¬¨à¬¤à¬¿ à¬ªà¬¾à¬à¬ à¬à¬® à¬¸à¬°à¬à¬¾à¬° à¬¨à¬¿à¬°à¬¨àà¬¤à¬° à¬ªàà¬°àà¬¾à¬¸ à¬à¬°àà¬à¬¨àà¬¤à¬¿à¥¤ à¬à¬¹à¬¿ à¬àà¬°à¬®à¬°à à¬à¬à¬¿ à«à§ à¬²à¬àà¬·à¬°à à¬ à¬§à¬¿à¬ à¬à¬¾à¬·àà¬àà¬à à¨à¦à¨à«-à¨à¬ à¬°à¬¬à¬¿ à¬à¬¤à à¬ªà¬¾à¬à¬ à¬¸à¬¿à¬à¬®à à¬à¬¿à¬·à¬¾à¬¨ à¬¸à¬¹à¬¾àà¬¤à¬¾ à¬°à¬¾à¬¶à¬¿ à¬ªàà¬°à¬¦à¬¾à¬¨ à¬à¬°à¬¾à¬¯à¬¿à¬¬à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/22QPHpoUpe— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 27, 2025
ALSO READ
'No Matter How Much Pressure...': PM Modi Vows To Safeguard Farmers' Interest Amid Looming Tariffs
Under this scheme, small and marginal farmers receive cash benefits worth Rs 4,000 every year in two instalments. The initiative has been designed to cover cultivators not included under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
The CM Kisan Yojana focuses on three intervention routes for farmers: support for cultivation, livelihood support to landless agricultural households and Krushi Bidya Nidhi Yojana.
Through the scheme, the eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 per crop season, adding up to Rs 4,000 annually. This amount is disbursed in two instalments. This money can be used for buying seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. It can also be used to pay for labour costs and other expenses.
The scheme also involves promoting activities to encourage livelihoods for landless households. Under the Krushi Bidya Nidhi Yojana, the government provides financial aid for the children of beneficiaries. This is meant to support their higher education.
“The landless households will have the option of selecting any one of the livelihood units as per their choice. Under Livelihood support for landless agricultural households, financial assistance of Rs 12,500 is provided in three tranches for enhancing their income and overall well-being,” the official website mentions.
Odisha CM Kisan Yojana Eligibility
This scheme is aimed at providing benefits to small and marginal farmers. According to the state government, small and marginal farmers are categorised as those having less than two hectares of land.
Those holding over two hectares of land are considered medium-large farmers and are only eligible for PM-KISAN benefits.
Steps For Registration For Odisha CM Kisan Yojana
To apply for eligibility under the cash benefit scheme, the farmers are required to register on the CM Kisan website.
Visit the CM Kisan website: https://cmkisan.odisha.gov.in/aboutus.html
On the homepage, click on the ‘farmer registration’ button.
Read the instructions carefully.
Tick the ‘declaration’ form and click on proceed.
Enter your Aadhaar number, captcha and click on ‘get OTP’
For e-KYC authentication via Iris or Fingerprint scanning, visit your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) or Mo Seva Kendra.
Beneficiaries should note that the funds will only be transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Small and marginal farmers are required to provide their ration card for identification purposes. Applicants are also required to register land information on the Krushak Odisha Portal to get benefits either under CM Kisan or PM-KISAN.
For landless agricultural households, registering under the CM Kisan scheme requires mandatory submission of MGNREGA job cards.