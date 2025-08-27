Odisha CM Kisan Yojana: 51 Lakh Farmers To Receive Rs 1,041 Crore, Check Eligibility And Other Key Details

Under this scheme, small and marginal farmers receive cash benefits worth Rs 4,000 every year in two instalments. The initiative has been designed to cover cultivators not included under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The CM Kisan Yojana focuses on three intervention routes for farmers: support for cultivation, livelihood support to landless agricultural households and Krushi Bidya Nidhi Yojana.

Through the scheme, the eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 per crop season, adding up to Rs 4,000 annually. This amount is disbursed in two instalments. This money can be used for buying seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. It can also be used to pay for labour costs and other expenses.

The scheme also involves promoting activities to encourage livelihoods for landless households. Under the Krushi Bidya Nidhi Yojana, the government provides financial aid for the children of beneficiaries. This is meant to support their higher education.

“The landless households will have the option of selecting any one of the livelihood units as per their choice. Under Livelihood support for landless agricultural households, financial assistance of Rs 12,500 is provided in three tranches for enhancing their income and overall well-being,” the official website mentions.