October 1 School Holiday: List Of 7 States Where Schools Will Remained Closed On Wednesday
Schools will be closed in several parts of the country to mark the festive season,.
Several states have declared school holidays for students for Navratri and Dussehra. While some schools have announced breaks extending up to October 6, others will conclude holidays by September 30.
These holidays give children the chance to enjoy and celebrate Durga Puja and Dussehra with their families.
Here is a list of places where schools are expected to be closed on October 1.
States Where Schools Will Be Closed On October 1
West Bengal: In West Bengal, schools are shut from September 24 to October 6 in observance of Durga Puja. The exact holiday period may vary a little between government-run and private schools. Classes are set to resume after October 6.
Delhi: According to an announcement by the Delhi Directorate of Education, schools will be closed from September 29 to October 1. Private institutions might have different holiday schedules. Classes are expected to restart on October 3.
Uttar Pradesh: Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on October 1 and October 2 to mark Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.
Bihar: Schools in Bihar will remain closed between September 27 and October 2, while the holiday period has been prolonged until October 5 in some districts.
Jharkhand: An official notice states that government schools in Dhanbad will observe holidays from September 27 to October 2, with certain schools extending the closure till October 5.
Odisha: Schools will stay shut from September 29 to October 2 and are expected to resume classes on October 3.
Telangana: Schools have been on holiday since September 21 and will continue to remain shut until October 3, as scheduled in the academic calendar.
Parents should check directly with the school for the confirmed holiday schedule, as official notices can differ between state or district authorities, and private schools may set their own holiday schedules.